Clatsop County is vaccinating the remaining priority groups against the coronavirus as eligibility opens to all adults in Oregon on Monday.
As virus cases continue to climb throughout the state, more counties are also expected to move into higher risk levels.
Dr. Dean Sidelinger, the state’s epidemiologist, said Friday that while Oregon is approaching a milestone of offering vaccines to everyone 16 and older, the state is also confronting emerging and more contagious variants of the virus.
“But the good news is that we all have the tools to protect ourselves and our loved ones by wearing masks, keeping our distance and limiting private indoor gatherings,” Sidelinger said during a press conference. “And starting Monday, many more of us will have another tool — access to a vaccine.”
The federal Food and Drug Administration’s decision to pause the use of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine has disrupted vaccination schedules and created more public skepticism around vaccines.
Clatsop County was expecting to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to some priority groups at clinics this month, including seafood workers, people who are homebound, residents in rural parts of the county and the homeless.
Margo Lalich, the county’s interim public health director, said the county plans to move forward using the Moderna vaccine at the clinics, including an event scheduled at the end of the month for the homeless.
Lalich said the county administered 200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine before the pause, including at a clinic for seafood workers on Monday.
“The adverse reactions that led to the pause are extremely rare — six cases out of more than 6 million doses nationwide,” the county’s vaccine task force said in a statement. “However, if you recently received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and experience severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination, contact your health care provider, or seek medical care.”
While vaccine eligibility opens to all Oregonians 16 and older on Monday, the county only has Moderna vaccines, which have only been approved for people 18 and older.
Lalich told county commissioners on Wednesday that Clatsop, Tillamook and Columbia counties have talked with the Oregon Health Authority about getting access to Pfizer vaccines — which are approved for people 16 and older — to vaccinate 16- and 17- year-olds.
“They’re not a large segment of our population,” Lalich said. “But how can we get Pfizer to Clatsop County or to all of these counties?
“So we started that conversation on Monday. And so I would expect by next week we’ll start solidifying a plan. But right now, only 18 years and older.”
As of Friday, 23,267 vaccine doses have been administered in the county, and 8,420 people were fully vaccinated. The county’s goal to reach herd immunity against the virus is vaccinating 27,533 people.