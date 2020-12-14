The first batch of a coronavirus vaccine is expected to arrive in Clatsop County next week.
Oregon has received shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Another vaccine made by Moderna Inc. is expected to be given approval and distributed next week.
Oregon is slated to receive 35,100 doses this week.
“Today, I can tell you that help is here,” Gov. Kate Brown said in a statement.
The Oregon Health Authority has developed a plan for a phased distribution of the vaccines, giving first priority to those most at risk for the virus — front-line health care workers and residents and staff at long-term care facilities.
The initial shipments will go directly to hospitals, for health care personnel, and to large pharmacies for distribution to long-term care facilities.
Columbia Memorial Hospital expects to receive 300 doses of the Moderna vaccine by Christmas. The Astoria hospital will administer the first shipment of vaccines to some health care staff, including those with the highest risk of exposure to the virus.
The hospital plans to reserve a portion for local emergency medical responders.
Another 300 doses are expected to be distributed to Columbia Memorial later to complete the required two-dose vaccination protocol.
Providence expects to receive about 2,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for its Oregon facilities this week. Once the Moderna vaccine is approved, the hospital system expects to have enough supply to vaccinate its health care workers with the greatest need by the end of the year, a hospital spokesman said.
As supplies increase, other essential workers and people at higher risk for the virus, including people 65 or older, will be prioritized before vaccines become more widely available.
Patrick Allen, the director of the Oregon Health Authority, said vaccinations will likely not be available for most Oregonians until spring.
“The vaccine is the light at the end of the tunnel, but we will be in this tunnel for several months,” Allen said in a statement. “We need to keep doing what we’ve been doing to help our friends, neighbors and ourselves stay safe.”
Columbia Memorial, Providence Seaside and public health officials have been meeting since early October to coordinate vaccine delivery and storage and plan for a community immunization program.
Chris Laman, the director of pharmacy and cancer center services at Columbia Memorial, said the hospitals and county will partner to hold mass vaccinations when the time comes.
“While we’ve got this vaccine that’s here, it’s not here for everybody yet,” Laman said. “And it’s going to be a few months, maybe many months, before everybody in the community gets offered the vaccine.”
Laman said that in the meantime, it is important to continue wearing a mask and following other public health guidance. He also urged people to go to trusted sources for information to avoid misinformation about the vaccines and the virus.
