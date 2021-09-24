Fire chiefs in Clatsop County expect to see a significant decline in personnel due to the state’s coronavirus vaccine mandate, a situation that could leave parts of the county underserved by emergency responders.
At a recent meeting of the county’s Fire Defense Board, local chiefs and department leaders gave estimates of the staffing losses that may occur after Gov. Kate Brown’s Oct. 18 deadline for health care workers, teachers and other school staff to get vaccinated.
Sheriff Matt Phillips attended the meeting and relayed the numbers in a report to the county Board of Commissioners. “It appears that on Oct. 19, some areas of our county will not have a fire response to medical emergencies, crashes, industrial accidents, etc.,” the sheriff told commissioners in an email.
Warrenton Mayor Henry Balensifer has asked Brown for an exemption to the vaccine mandate for volunteer firefighters. The mayor and others are particularly concerned about losing firefighters who are trained to provide emergency medical service.
‘Just incredible’
Some fire departments, such as Seaside, indicated they may not lose staff over the vaccine mandate, according to Phillips’ report. Others, like departments in Knappa and Westport, may lose a small number but won’t experience operational changes.
But at Lewis and Clark, the 31-person fire crew could lose, on the higher end, about half of its people.
“I’ve been in the business for 30 years, and, I mean, this is just incredible, what they’re doing,” Lewis and Clark Fire Chief Jeff Golightly said in an interview.
Unvaccinated staff can remain at Lewis and Clark and respond only to fire calls, Golightly said, but the fire department’s ability to respond to medical calls during daytime hours will be limited. He is the only paid staff member in the department.
“I think a lot of the folks would actually, probably, get (the vaccine),” he said. But he thinks the state mandate itself is driving much of the crew to refrain.
For a moment, the governor’s rules required health care workers to submit to weekly COVID-19 testing if they couldn’t show proof of vaccination. Golightly’s crew was on board with that, he said, and the department had planned to do testing in house.
“To me, it’s a simple solution: Allow the weekly testing, wear the proper (personal protective equipment) like we already do,” he said.
According to the report Phillips compiled, Olney-Walluski Fire and Rescue also indicated its department will have trouble during business hours responding to motor vehicle crashes and medical incidents. Elsie’s department, located in a rural area where the wait time for emergency response is relatively long, has discussed the possibility of “only responding to fire calls.” Hamlet Volunteer Fire Department, which shows up to crashes on U.S Highway 26, said it may lose roughly half of its small department. Warrenton and Gearhart, two better-staffed departments, face an abrupt depletion of firefighters.
“We were heroes that worked through all of this and did everything, and now it feels like we’re the enemy,” said Golightly, who got vaccinated early on and said that just over half of his department is vaccinated.
At the Board of Commissioners meeting on Wednesday night, Phillips said, “Personally, if I was suddenly critically ill or seriously injured, I wouldn’t care what someone’s vaccination status was if they were coming to save my life or help me.”
Emergency declarations
County Manager Don Bohn noted that the concern about potential EMS shortfalls is felt in rural counties statewide. Some counties, such as Malheur and Baker, have declared emergencies over the vaccine mandate.
“What is particularly problematic for many of us is the fact that we rely upon volunteer-centric services,” he said, “and so those volunteers — they’re not making the same choice that folks are if this is a livelihood decision.
“And it’s not something that they’re making lightly, either,” he continued, “because they know their services are critical for their communities. And so I think that there’s a number of options that the county can be looking at, and certainly declaring an emergency is an option.”
Mark Kujala, the chairman of the Board of Commissioners, who serves as director of the Columbia Memorial Hospital Foundation, acknowledged the difficulties the vaccine mandate has created throughout Oregon.
But he also said it’s wrong to say the debate about vaccines is balanced.
He pointed to a letter the board received from a constituent “basically telling us that COVID isn’t killing anybody, and vaccines are responsible for deaths … that we’re feeding everybody lies, it’s a big conspiracy about health care and government,” he summarized at the meeting.
“I just think that the facts on one side are wrong,” he said, “and I don’t mind saying that. I think that we need to be able to say that.”
Kujala said in a text message after the meeting that it’s unfortunate that it takes mandates to get people vaccinated.
“But the pervasive misinformation out there is no longer an excuse,” he wrote. “Unvaccinated people are getting sick and are dying in this community. We need to give public health and health care systems a break and that means doing your part and protecting yourself and those around you by getting vaccinated.”