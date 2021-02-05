Coronavirus vaccines will be available for seniors age 80 and older in Clatsop County beginning next week.
The county's vaccine task force said Friday that 200 vaccine doses will be available to seniors by appointment only.
Another 200 doses are earmarked for those remaining in the highest priority group, as well as 100 doses for teachers.
Seniors who filled out the county’s vaccine planning survey will be contacted with instructions about how to register for a vaccination event.
The vaccine planning survey is available on the county's website and will help the task force notify people when they are eligible for a vaccine.
More vaccination events will be scheduled as vaccines become available.
As of Friday, the county has administered 3,939 doses, including 3,019 first doses and 920 second doses.