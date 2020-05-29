Video Horizons, record store moving to Duane Street

You are the owner of this article.
Video Horizons owner Neal Cummings is partnering with vinyl collector Richard Moore to create a new rental and record store on Duane Street.

Cummings closed Video Horizons, one of the few video rental stores left in the region, to walk-ins during the coronavirus outbreak. He recently raised more than $4,500 through a GoFundMe campaign to help with a slowdown, but said his rent at the Astor Street location is unsustainable.

On Tuesday, he began moving his video collection to 1156 Duane St. The storefront is next to the Deals Only thrift store and on the opposite side of the building from the Five Zero Trees marijuana store.

“I’m really looking forward to presenting kind of a physical media paradise,” Cummings said.

Moore, a former Elvis impersonator, has amassed more than 300,000 vinyl records spread between several storage units across Oregon and southwest Washington state. He runs Play it Again, a record store inside a hangar in Gearhart selling a menagerie of media, including LPs, eight tracks, 33s, 45s, 78s and VHS tapes.

After moving his record store 21 times over the past 29 years, the 70-year-old Moore said, he’s ready for some stability.

“At my age, I don’t want to bother with a lease,” he said. “So I will more or less be renting the basement of his building.”

Moore plans to sell some of his VHS collection to Cummings and will take on the vinyl collection of the thrift store Mallternative.

Cummings is hopeful to open the new store sometime in July, but he said he wants to see how bad the pandemic is at that point.

“The move was already planned, but not until fall,” Cummings said of the relocation. “But the pandemic just kind of (sped) things up, made it necessary. I knew I couldn’t afford to stay where I’m at.”

Edward Stratton is a reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 971-704-1719 or estratton@dailyastorian.com.

