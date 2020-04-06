Video Horizons struggles in to-go world of virus

Despite seeing sales evaporate, Neal Cummings felt it was the right decision to close Video Horizons except by appointment during the coronavirus pandemic.
He set up a curbside to-go service outside his Astor Street store that he felt would better protect his employees and the public while still offering video and game rentals.
But after seeing sales disappear with people unable to browse, Cummings is calling out for support to help one of the North Coast’s last remaining video stores survive the coronavirus. He started a GoFundMe page that has so far raised more than $2,700 out of a $5,000 goal.
Government restrictions to curb the spread of the virus allowed video rental shop’s like Cummings’ to keep operating, provided they designate an employee to promote social distancing.
“Most of our customers are browsers,” Cummings said. “I think a lot of them prefer coming in and taking a look at the films. And I just haven’t felt comfortable letting people in because of the governor’s lockdown.”
Cummings said he has avoided laying people off, instead cutting hours as he switches to curbside service. But Video Horizons lacks the technology to list available titles online, and sales have gone down exponentially with the doors closed.
His landlord has asked him to apply for the federal Paycheck Protection Program covering payroll costs, Cummings said. The program launched Friday but has been beset by technical glitches that have kept many of the nation’s top lenders from being able to process applications.
“He has allowed me to be late on my rent, but he hasn’t offered a reduction,” Cummings said.
Around 86% of the 15,300 video rental stores open in 2007 had closed by 2017, according to USA Today, as movie-watching and buying have mostly gone online. Video Horizons, founded in 1984, is one of only two in Clatsop County. Universal Video in Seaside, co-owned by Steve and Jim Haugen, is the other store.
Business has been down maybe 20% during the coronavirus outbreak, Steve Haugen said, but he blames street construction for keeping potential customers away more than the virus.
“People have been pretty careful, anyway,” he said. “A lot of people coming in are wearing masks. We’re happy to be able to serve our regular customers. And they do really seem to appreciate the fact that we’ve stayed open.”
Universal Video could endure a slowdown of several months, since his family owns the building, Steve Haugen said. For Video Horizons to survive, Cummings said, he needs the virus to subside, more donations toward his GoFundMe fundraiser or for locals to call in and reserve more movies and games.
“We do that from 1 to 6 (p.m.) every day,” he said. “We have people here who collect the movies and get them safe, sanitize them and have them ready for them at the counter and take them out to your car.”
