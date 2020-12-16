A person connected to the Warrenton-Hammond School District’s virtual education program has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Since the person was around others during limited in-person instruction periods on campus, the school district canceled all in-person instruction associated with the Warrenton Academy of Virtual Education at the grade school from Dec. 10 through Friday.
Online classes continue. Winter break begins Saturday.
The school district continued to allow kindergarten through third graders to attend class full time while higher grades met on a limited basis, according to an email sent out to parents informing them of the positive case at the school.
The person who tested positive is in quarantine and resting at home, Superintendent Tom Rogozinski told The Astorian. He would not say whether the person is a staff member or a student.
Rogozinski did not immediately respond to questions about the number of students and staff impacted.
“As the COVID case rate climbs, it becomes all the more important that each of us does our part to slow the spread of the virus if we are to continue to educate our students in-person,” Rogozinski wrote in an email to parents.
He encouraged the community to follow public health guidelines such as wearing a face covering, practicing social distancing and frequent hand-washing.
The school district opted to reopen to all grade levels at the start of the school year when local and state coronavirus metrics improved to a level that allowed them to have students in school buildings. Since then, however, the district has had to go back and forth as the caseload fluctuates.
Jewell School District, a rural district that has not faced the same restrictions as other districts in Clatsop County when it comes to in-person instruction, recently had to send around 25 students and two staff members home after a student tested positive for the virus.
