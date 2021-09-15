Less than a week after the school year began for the Astoria School District, some students at Lewis and Clark Elementary School are in quarantine because of the coronavirus.
In an email to parents and school district staff, the district said that someone associated with the school tested positive for COVID-19 and is recovering at home. The school district declined to specify whether the person is a student or staff member.
Superintendent Craig Hoppes told The Astorian that the number of students distance learning for the next two weeks because of the virus case is less than half a dozen.
He stressed that this does not necessarily mean the children in isolation caught the virus, only that they may have had close contact with the virus case. These students are in touch with their teachers and will be provided work electronically and by packet.
“We have trained for that in case this had to happen,” Hoppes said.
In a written statement, Hoppes said: “I am acutely aware that parents have received a notice regarding COVID-19 cases within the schools each day, for the last few days. It is important that families know that, although concerning, the cases we have been handling are isolated and have not spread within the school community.
“We would like to remind parents to monitor symptoms closely and keep children home if they are showing any signs of infectious illness. We thank you for your partnership in keeping our schools safe and healthy.”