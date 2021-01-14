Coronavirus outbreaks have been disclosed at Clatsop Retirement Village and Big River Excavating in Astoria.
At least six coronavirus cases are tied to Clatsop Retirement Village, an assisted living facility which operates under the umbrella of Clatsop Care Health District. The cases date back to Jan. 5.
Seven cases have been reported at Big River Excavating dating back to Dec. 28.
The Oregon Health Authority disclosed the outbreaks as part of a weekly report released on Wednesday.
The health authority discloses outbreaks at businesses with 30 or more workers once five virus cases are reported. Outbreaks at assisted living and other care facilities are reported after three cases or one death.
Clatsop Retirement Village declined to comment. Clatsop County declined to provide more information about the outbreak.
It is the county's first publicly reported outbreak at a long-term care facility during the pandemic.
Gov. Kate Brown has limited visitation at long-term care facilities since the start of the pandemic because of the increased health risks and potential spread among seniors.
Outbreaks at long-term care facilities throughout the state are tied to a disproportionate share of virus-related deaths.
Since December, Clatsop County has shifted back and forth from high risk for the virus to extreme risk under the state's designation. Indoor visitation at long-term care facilities is prohibited in counties at extreme risk.
Big River Excavating declined to comment on the workplace outbreak.