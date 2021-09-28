Gov. Kate Brown said Tuesday that she was "gravely concerned" about an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases across Eastern Oregon with a common factor — the Pendleton Round-Up.
During a morning press call, Brown and state health officials gave an upbeat update on the state's efforts against the highly contagious delta variant.
Statewide, the COVID-19 surge of late summer and early fall “appears to have reached its peak,” said Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Tom Jeanne.
Brown hailed the state’s efforts in curbing new infections and hospitalizations as the state appeared to descend from a two-month spike in virus cases that set new pandemic records in Oregon.
It was only during a question-and-answer period at the end of the presentation that the Pendleton Round-Up spike was addressed as a sour point in the state's progress.
The East Oregonian was the first to report Monday that the spike in COVID-19 cases in Umatilla County had been tied by local health officials to the annual rodeo event held this month.
The East Oregonian reported Tuesday that at least 68 COVID-19 cases have been traced back to the event and all its venues, up from 49 Monday. Health officials across Eastern Oregon reported spikes in new virus cases, as did some in eastern Washington state and Idaho.
“That was a very large outdoor event,” Jeanne said of the Round-Up. “And there may not have been great compliance with masking there. We do expect to see some impact on cases from that, but it’s still too early to know the full extent of that.”
When pressed for her level of alarm amid the outbreak, Brown said first and foremost that she did not attend the Round-Up because she was concerned about community spread.
Brown said she was well aware of the regional case spike “as a result of the Pendleton Round-Up,” but she still said “it’s a little early,” noting that the Round-Up only ended a few weeks ago.
The Round-Up was canceled in 2020 amid COVID-19 concerns, but plans moved forward in early summer as Brown had dropped many restrictions on activities when virus cases appeared to bottom out at the end of June.
The event went off as scheduled despite a steep wave of cases linked to the delta variant that swept across Oregon and filled state hospitals to capacity.
It’s still too early to say if virus cases foreshadow a new spike statewide and health officials are watching closely for that possibility, Jeanne said.
Brown did not voice any regret in not overriding local officials' decision to go ahead with the event. The Round-Up brought tens of thousands of people into an area with high infection rates and where just 51% of eligible adults were vaccinated. Many of the visitors came from areas in neighboring states where vaccination rates were also low.
Brown said the state had pressed officials across Oregon to encourage safety protocols like mask mandates. She pointed to other states where people are gathering en masse without a mandate.
“If you watch an Ohio football game in Ohio, those stadiums filled with 100,000 people, there is hardly a mask there,” Brown said. “That is very different here in Oregon.”
Prior to the mid-September event in Pendleton, Brown had said it was up to local officials to ensure the safety of the crowd. As for those who attended, she said they should mask up, follow social distancing guidelines, but otherwise "let 'er buck," the Round-Up's slogan.
But masks were few and far between throughout the Round-Up, even though organizers were offering thousands of them and had posted signs encouraging masking and distancing.
Umatilla County Public Health Director Joe Fiumara has said the number of COVID-19 cases tied to the Round-Up is an undercount, as many people who have tested positive, and are aware of others who have, are not cooperating with health officials. The reported cases include people who had COVID-19 symptoms prior to the event and yet still chose to come, officials have said.
“When so many people come together in one location, it is inevitable,” Umatilla County Commissioner George Murdock said in an email. “The same thing has happened each time restrictions in Oregon have been lifted.”
No county or state officials voiced any interest publicly in stopping the Round-Up from happening.
Until this past week, COVID-19 cases had declined statewide for three consecutive weeks.
But state officials acknowledged in the press conference that cases had flatlined over the previous week. They cited the Round-Up outbreak specifically as one of several factors contributing to this trend.
Last week, Umatilla County reported 505 new COVID-19 cases, the county’s second-highest total since the pandemic started.
On Tuesday, the county’s average daily cases reached a new pandemic high, topping its previous record set in August, a month when more county residents died with COVID-19 than any other month — 22.
But public health directors in Umatilla County and the Umatilla Indian Reservation have voiced alarm in recent days about the speed with which the outbreak has unfolded.
Umatilla County officials have said they are preparing for the surge to continue for several weeks. In response, tribal officials quickly reinstated pandemic restrictions that hearken back to those from the pandemic’s early stages, including limited social gatherings.
Brown said she was “very, very concerned,” adding that rural communities generally have less access to health care than counties in western Oregon.
“Honestly, I’m very concerned about the capacity of health care workers themselves,” Brown said. “They have been working day in and day out for the last several weeks providing incredibly valuable patient care, lifesaving care. And to have an additional surge on top of it is incredibly frustrating, I’m sure, for them after they have worked so hard.”