Oregon's record wave of COVID-19 cases appears to have crested, but the long recovery will likely stretch into the winter holiday season.
"I'm happy to deliver some promising news — daily cases and hospitalizations are slowly coming down from record highs," said Dr. Dean Sidelinger, the state epidemiologist, during a Thursday press call.
New infections and deaths also remain high but are trending down the past two weeks after eight weeks of rising numbers driven by the highly contagious delta variant.
But it will take as long to get down from the crest as it took to get there, about two months, according to state forecasts.
"The delta variant remains a formidable threat," Sidelinger said.
With more than 1,000 COVID-19 patients statewide — nearly all unvaccinated — hospitals are reeling and medical attention is delayed to not just virus patients, but heart attack victims, those injured in car crashes and other life-threatening incidents.
"These capacity levels are not sustainable. Our health system remains under significant stress," Sidelinger said.
Many counties, including Clatsop, are still seeing significant numbers of new virus cases.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 47 new virus cases for Clatsop County on Thursday and 21 new cases on Wednesday. Since the pandemic began, the county had recorded 2,091 virus cases and 25 deaths as of Thursday.
The health authority, in a weekly outbreak report, also revised the virus case count for an outbreak over the summer at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria. The count is at 11 virus cases.
Despite the recent sharp rise in deaths, Oregon's overall per capita death rate ranks 46th among the 50 states.
COVID-19 trend forecasts from Oregon Health & Science University last month held out the possibility that after dropping through September and October, COVID-19 levels could fall to levels not seen since the very beginning of the pandemic.
But the latest forecasts show a later and slower decline. Hospitalizations are projected to be below 200 per day by Thanksgiving. Oregon residents should hope for the best, but prepare for the virus to once again impede holiday cheer.
"We're not fortune-tellers," Sidelinger said. "We will probably all be considering celebrating differently. We may shiver a bit out in the cold."
The rebound could slow or stall amid challenges from several factors, including Labor Day holiday weekend socializing, K-12 schools reopening to in-class instruction, the return of college students and major events such as the Pendleton Round-Up and college football games.
"Every opportunity that brings people together is an opportunity for the disease to spread," Sidelinger said.
The severity of the flu season and the level of wet and cold weather that may cause people to congregate indoors more could also contribute to infection levels.
All are occurring as the state experiences its highest infection rates of the entire crisis, which is now into its 19th month since the first case in Oregon was reported at the end of February 2020.
Following masking and social-distance protocols and encouraging anyone who has not been vaccinated to get their shots is the best counterattack.
Those who remain unvaccinated, go unmasked and gather in groups are being selfish because their decisions put others at risk, Sidelinger said.
"Come together as a community," he urged. "Vaccinations work, masks work."