CANNON BEACH — Every week, Marley MacDonald zips up her bright red rain jacket, loops her mask behind her ears and walks down the beach to volunteer at Haystack Rock.
The 13-year-old became a Haystack Rock Awareness Program junior volunteer in March. She educates visitors about what goes on below the surface of the tide pools, like how the sea anemones fight each other for the best spot on a rock.
Protecting marine and bird life is a hands-on job for environmental organizations. Volunteers are the backbone of their work.
Unlike businesses, Haystack Rock can’t close down amid the coronavirus pandemic. So volunteers are reimagining stewardship to fit social distancing.
MacDonald knows that social distancing is just as important as keeping visitors from getting too close to tide pool critters like sea stars. Part of her role as a volunteer is to make sure people aren’t touching or poking the creatures.
Several years ago, the sea stars had a pandemic of their own, MacDonald said, referring to a massive die-off.
“We’re working to protect them because it’s going to take a while for the population to grow back,” she said.
Volunteers not only emphasize distance in their work, but have found themselves enforcing social distancing on the beach as well.
Michelle Valigura joined the awareness program in January after leaving another volunteer position that she said wasn’t taking proper virus precautions.
Valigura’s role as an educator evolved into explaining to visitors about the importance of keeping their distance. She jokes about her calves being sore from having to constantly back away from people.
Volunteer Derek Coulter had a similar experience when he joined the organization in April.
“There was a period where it seemed like there were no rules out there because we hadn’t had a presence on the rock,” he said.
The closeness of the tide pools and the difficulty of talking through a mask over the sounds of the ocean have been a challenge.
Coulter found himself standing in tide pools to allow distance from crowds, but said he’s noticed visitors have done a better job over the past several weeks of safely and respectfully navigating the shore.
Lisa Habecker, the volunteer coordinator for the awareness program, said the organization was lucky to have support from new volunteers like MacDonald, Valigura and Coulter, so older volunteers more vulnerable to the virus can remain safe.
Another local volunteer organization, the North Coast Land Conservancy, has been able to keep volunteers busy remotely while staff and some seasoned volunteers deal with land stewardship.
Unable to train new volunteers in a safe way because of the pandemic, they have had to turn away newcomers.
“When potential new volunteers approach us with enthusiasm about volunteering, it is not easy to have to tell them that we won’t be able to train any new people until we consider it safe to do so,” said Jeanne Henderson, a volunteer for the land conservancy.
The land conservancy has been able to stay connected through Zoom meetings. Small groups have been dedicated to projects that require work on the land, such as their Circle Creek property.
“People want to volunteer, especially if they can help in any way during a pandemic,” Henderson said. “These are challenging times for everyone, so we are doing our best to adapt and make sure that our seasoned volunteers feel appreciated for all that they continue to do.”
