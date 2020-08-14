WARRENTON — Only the youngest students in the Warrenton-Hammond School District are expected to return to in-person classes in September.
Administrators presented a school reopening plan to the school board Thursday that will put kindergarten-through-third grade students on campus four days a week. But under state and county metrics that factor in the number of recent positive cases of the coronavirus in a community, students in higher grades will start the year online.
All of this could change rapidly, however, Superintendent Tom Rogozinski cautioned. He underscored the uncertainty of a situation that fluctuates weekly.
If metrics allow, the school district is prepared to provide a mix of in-person and remote instruction.
Rogozinski could not provide an answer for when the school district will know for certain which part of the plan they will be following this school year.
“Since we can’t know what the metrics will be in the weeks immediately leading to the start of the school year, there will remain a chance that we can plan for in-person learning and at the last minute have some or all of our students have to start the year learning entirely online,” he wrote in a letter to the community.
He acknowledged that the uncertainty was stressful to students, families and teachers alike.
Oregon schools were required to submit blueprints outlining how they plan to conduct school in the fall to the state Department of Education this week.
The Astoria School District preemptively announced in July that it would offer only online or remote learning at the start of the school year. The school district had planned to offer a combination of online and in-person classes but reconsidered after looking at the limited pool of substitute teachers available and the number of staff who are considered high risk or have high-risk family members.
Other school districts in the county have also explored hybrid models, or plan to stagger when student groups are in buildings.
Greg Morrill, the vice chairman of the Warrenton-Hammond school board, said the district is engaged in a difficult balancing act: considering the emotional well-being of students and their families who would benefit from school returning as usual alongside public safety concerns during a pandemic.
“There’s not a perfect answer,” he said. The plan the school district has developed is the best one they have in the moment. Likely, he added, it will have to be adjusted.
The Warrenton-Hammond School District is also offering a virtual school option. Warrenton Academy of Virtual Education is sponsored through the school district and is intended for students and parents who prefer online learning.
Rogozinski said the academy has generated interest in the community, with more than 100 students already enrolled and around 80 more expressing interest.
