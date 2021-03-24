WARRENTON — Households more than two months overdue on water payments had the service shut off on Monday.
Warrenton suspended late fees, penalties and service disconnections last March to assist people during the coronavirus pandemic. The suspension ended in January.
More than 150 households were at risk of having their service shut off. The city offered payment plans, as well as financial assistance through Clatsop Community Action.
City Manager Linda Engbretson said during a City Commission meeting Tuesday that 28 households had their water shut off on Monday. By Tuesday, less than a dozen households were affected, which is comparable to most years.