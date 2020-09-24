WARRENTON — The Warrenton-Hammond School District will close school buildings Friday following an outbreak of the coronavirus among workers at the Pacific Seafood plant.
While none of the 77 new cases reported at the seafood processor have been traced back to school campuses, Superintendent Tom Rogozinski wrote to parents Thursday afternoon that “the high volume of cases means that many of them are still being traced.”
School district campuses, offices and facilities will be closed through at least Oct. 9.
“The district will evaluate the situation as it develops,” Rogozinski wrote. “We will remain in contact with you over the next two weeks to update you on the status of our schools and to let you know if the closure will extend beyond Oct. 9.”
The school district had planned to begin the school year in September with only students in kindergarten-through-third grade on campus and other students learning remotely. But the district abruptly pivoted ahead of the first day of school and decided to bring in higher grades several days a week for in-person instruction.
State and county metrics tracking the disease in the community had improved, allowing the school district to bring students back. But the move triggered concern among some teachers and staff who said they were caught off guard by the decision.
Administrators at the Astoria School District are evaluating the situation but at this point have not decided whether or not a change in operations is necessary, Superintendent Craig Hoppes said Thursday afternoon.
The school district opted for an online-only start to the school year with only teachers and staff returning to buildings.
(1) comment
COMING SOON TO ASTORIA! First and foremost, my heart goes out to the workers affected by this terrible virus, their families, and the residents of Warrenton. I hope you all have speedy recoveries. That said, Pacific Seafoods has applied to the City of Astoria to take possession of the Astoria Pointe vacated retirement home (residential, surrounded by homes and families) and move 80 international temp workers into it! They will house four people to a room on bunkbeds, and have them cooking their meals in their rooms on hot plates and microwaves. These conditions are inhumane, and they should be stopped by all means possible. The City of Astoria has not made a final decision so there is still time for you to be heard and express your opinion on this matter. The next hearing to modify the R-3 zoning codes in front of the Astoria Planning Commission to allow this to go forward no questions asked is Tuesday, October 6th at 5:30PM via Zoom. This is an open hearing, and you can contact Tiffany Taylor for more information at ttaylor@astoria.or.us. AND, there is another avenue Pacific Seafoods is pursuing for a Conditional Use Permit to do the same. This hearing is in front of the City Council October 22 @ 6:30PM.
Speak up and be heard! This is our town.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.