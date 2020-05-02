Worker at Bornstein Seafoods tests positive for the coronavirus

A worker at Bornstein Seafoods in Astoria is the seventh reported case of the coronavirus in Clatsop County.
Andrew Bornstein, a co-owner and vice president of the seafood processor, said an employee called the company Friday to let them know he had tested positive for the virus.
The employee’s last day of work at the plant was April 25, and he has been in self-isolation at home since Monday, Bornstein told the county. The worker is between 40 and 49 years old.
The company, which employs more than 100 people between two plants at the Port of Astoria, contacted the county’s Public Health Department Friday and shut down its plant at the foot of Pier 1.
Bornstein said the other plant on Pier 2 was isolated from the main plant and has not been shut down.
Public health staff are screening employees and, as of Saturday afternoon, had tested about 20 for the virus, said Michael McNickle, the county’s public health director.
The county expects to finish testing and screening employees Saturday evening and have test results back Tuesday, McNickle said.
The plant will go through a deep cleaning tonight. Bornstein said it will remain closed through at least Wednesday.
Whether or not the plant comes back online after that is up to the company and dependent on how many people are tested or symptomatic, McNickle said.
“We’re trying to make sure the immediate contacts of the persons he was working with closely, all those people are in quarantine,” he said. “We’re just trying to decide how big a pool that is, and I guess it’d be up to Bornsteins', after they do a deep cleaning and see how many people they have left to work in the plant,” whether to open.
For counties, the criteria for reopening the economy from government restrictions involves the downward trajectory of virus cases for at least two weeks and the capacity of hospitals to treat a surge of patients. Counties must also improve testing capacity and contact tracing.
Clatsop County received 1,100 testing kits from the state on Friday, but a county spokesman said only about 500 of the kits are complete and ready to use.
In late April, county officials were frustrated after they said they requested 5,000 testing kits from the state, were told they would get 500 kits, and ended up receiving 20.
"This situation — an infected worker in a large workplace with many other employees — is exactly why adequate testing and contact tracing capacity are key requirements for approval of county reopening plans," Astoria Mayor Bruce Jones said in a Facebook post. "Fortunately the county just received a large shipment of test kits yesterday, and has stated that they have adequate contact tracing ability."
The Oregon Health Authority reported 2,635 cases and 109 deaths from the virus statewide as of Saturday morning.
The health authority tracked 513 test results in Clatsop County, including the seven positive cases.
The county announced the seventh positive case of the virus in a press release on Friday morning. The man was described as between 40 and 49 years old and a north county resident. The county said no other information was available.
"We released the (press release) prior to our knowledge that the patient was a Bornsteins' employee," McNickle said Saturday.
In the previous six reported cases of the virus, the Public Health Department declined to provide any information about whether the people involved had jobs or engaged in activities that made it more or less likely the virus could spread.
After initially disclosing when positive cases were contacts of other positive cases, a county spokesman, in early April, told The Astorian they would no longer share whether new cases were contacts of other cases.
The county announced on Friday that the people involved in the six previous cases convalesced at home under quarantine and recovered.
"I think they're trying to walk a very fine balance between transparency and public information and HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act), and I totally respect that," Jones said of the federal law intended to protect medical privacy.
