Two workers at the Astoria High School construction site have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Astoria School District officials do not believe the cases affect any students or school district staff.
The two workers were last at the job site on Nov. 24 and Nov. 30.
“We have also determined that the person with COVID-19 and their co-workers have been working outside and did not come into the high school building or have any contact with any high school staff members,” Superintendent Craig Hoppes wrote in an email sent to district staff.
Skanska, the general contractor managing major renovation work on the district’s school buildings, was tied to six coronavirus cases at the Astoria Middle School construction site in September.
Skanska could not immediately be reached for comment on the most recent cases.
Hoppes wrote that he is working with Skanska to investigate the situation.
The news came ahead of a school board approval of a reopening plan that would allow lower grades back in school buildings beginning Jan. 25 for only two hours at a time and grades six through 12 beginning Feb. 1.
The timeline depends on the local coronavirus caseload ahead of those two dates.
