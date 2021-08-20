SEASIDE — Youth programs were closed Friday at the Sunset Empire Park and Recreation District after a staffer tested positive for the coronavirus.

The staffer has been off work since Monday, had minimal contact with others and will quarantine at home.

The youth programs facility was being cleaned on Friday.

The park district has been working with the Clatsop County Public Health Department and is taking precautions beyond those recommended to ensure the safety of staff and patrons.

Tags