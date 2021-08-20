Youth programs close after park district staffer tests positive for virus The Astorian Aug 20, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEASIDE — Youth programs were closed Friday at the Sunset Empire Park and Recreation District after a staffer tested positive for the coronavirus.The staffer has been off work since Monday, had minimal contact with others and will quarantine at home.The youth programs facility was being cleaned on Friday.The park district has been working with the Clatsop County Public Health Department and is taking precautions beyond those recommended to ensure the safety of staff and patrons. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Staffer District Program Medicine Test Youth Precaution Recreation Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Get breaking news! Download the App