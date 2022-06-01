Clatsop County residents are invited to participate in an online survey about whether accessory dwelling units should be allowed in unincorporated rural areas.

The units are secondary, self-contained housing that can be used by visitors or long-term renters. The county allows them in places hooked up to a community sewer system.

By state law, accessory dwelling units cannot be used as vacation rentals.

The survey, available on the county website, will close June 24.

Participants can get physical copies of the survey at the county’s community development office at 800 Exchange St., Suite 100.

