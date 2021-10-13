Clatsop County plans to make monoclonal antibody treatment for the coronavirus available to the community by the end of October.
The Oregon Health Authority recommends the treatment for people who have tested positive for COVID-19, are symptomatic or are at high risk of hospitalization from the virus.
“The most important thing is getting it to members in our community who are eligible,” Margo Lalich, the county’s interim public health director, said at a news conference with local hospital leaders Wednesday. “It will be first come, first serve.”
Monoclonal antibodies are proteins developed in a lab that mimic the body’s immune response to the virus. The treatment slows the virus’s ability to replicate, which reduces the risk of hospitalization and can limit symptoms, according to the health authority.
“While there are different types of therapies, this is the one that we are going to be administering,” Lalich said. “We’re making this available to the community based upon the allocation that Clatsop County is receiving from Oregon Health Authority.”
The county Public Health Department is partnering with local hospitals, which will provide the screening and physician’s approval required for the treatment.
Columbia Memorial Hospital and Providence Seaside Hospital will staff the treatment center at Camp Rilea Armed Forces Training Center in Warrenton. The treatment will likely be offered a few days a week.
Jason Plamondon, the chief nursing officer at Providence Seaside, said they are in the final steps of planning.
“I’m excited about this. I think this is a great opportunity for our community, and it’s going to keep people out of the hospital,” he said. “That’s our big goal, right?”
The health authority is providing the treatment to counties across Oregon following federal funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
“It’s what’s available, and so we’re just working together to create an implementation plan so that the community can receive it to keep them out of the hospital,” Lalich said.
The Oregon Health Authority, meanwhile, reported three new virus cases for the county on Wednesday, four new virus cases on Tuesday and 15 new virus cases over the weekend. Since the pandemic began, the county had recorded 2,382 virus cases and 27 deaths as of Wednesday.