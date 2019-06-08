Take a normal 3K/5K fun run and add copious amounts of colored powder and what you have is the annual Coast Color Dash in Gearhart. A group of runners covered head to toe in brightly colored streaks of purple, orange, green and blue powder gathered last weekend for the event, which benefits the parent teacher student organizations of Seaside Heights Elementary School, Gearhart Elementary School and Broadway Middle School.
