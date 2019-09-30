Astoria High School and Astoria Ford will be hosting the latest Drive 4 UR School event Oct. 5, at Astoria Ford, 1809 SE Ensign Lane in Warrenton.
Take a spin in a new Ford vehicle, and for every test-drive taken, Ford Motor Company will donate $20 to your school, for a total of up to $6,000 per event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.