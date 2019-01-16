Bend Bulletin, on improving Oregon's public records law
People seeking public records in Oregon get all kinds of abuse. Public agencies ignore them. Agencies overcharge them. Sometimes, agencies even sue requesters to stop from having to fulfill a request.
That's not the way the state's public records law is supposed to work. But that's the way some public agencies choose to implement the law — especially when a requester is seeking information that could make the agency look bad.
Several bills in the Legislature propose changes in the law to improve it. Not all of them will.
Two would make things worse. House Bill 2345 would reduce the public record fees charged by state agencies to members of the news media by 50 percent. If a request is narrowly tailored, the agency would be required to waive any fees.
This would be great for members of the news media. But it's the public records law, not the news media records law. The law is for any member of the public. The news media does not deserve a special discounted rate. The news media should pay or not pay the same amount as any other member of the public.
Senate Bill 609 would require that a requester tell a public agency how he or she intends to use the requested records. That's no business of the government. It's a public record. That means it's the public's information. Agencies could use the information from a requester to deny and delay requests. If a requester wants to disclose the information, that's one thing. That may help in disputes over the costs of records or in disputes over why a record should be public. But the disclosure should not be required.
There are also two proposed changes in the law that could make things better. House Bill 2353 adds some teeth. It would allow the attorney general, district attorney or a court to award a penalty to a requester — and attorney fees — if a public agency fails to respond to a request or responds to undue delay. The bill does not put a dollar figure on the penalty.
For instance, last year the Oregon Department of Human Services put us through the public records ringer. We asked for details about how it was responding to a state audit that said the agency was guilty of "chronic management failures and high caseloads" that "jeopardize the safety of some of the state's most vulnerable children." After more than a month went by without details, we asked for emails related to our request for information. The agency had 15 business days under public records law to tell us what was going on. It did not. It did not face any penalty for failing to comply with the law. We did eventually get what we asked for. But should public agencies be able to violate the law without even a token penalty? We don't think so.
Ginger McCall, the state's public records advocate, has pushed for another change in Oregon law that in a way has taken shape in House Bill 2431. The bill requires state agencies to make public the number of requests it received, the number of requests unfulfilled and information about how much was charged.
Passing the bill will enable Oregonians to better understand how well the public records law works — or often doesn't.
Albany Democrat-Herald, on sluggish recycling rates
A recent report from the state Department of Environmental Quality about Oregon's goals for recycling included bad news: The state is likely to fall short of its goals for recycling more than half of the waste generated in the state.
For calendar year 2017, the state found, Oregonians recovered or recycled a little more than 2.3 million tons of waste. That works out to be about 42.8 percent of the roughly 5.4 million tons of waste generated in the state.
The problem is that the state's Legislature has set a goal of 52 percent recovery by 2020. (The goal for 2025 is 55 percent.)
Officials told the Statesman-Journal newspaper, which reported about the survey, that the 2020 goal now seems out of reach.
Looking at the trends, it certainly appears as if Oregon is moving in the wrong direction: The recovery rate for the state peaked at 49.7 percent in 2012 and has been sliding since then.
To be fair, the 2017 rate of 42.8 percent was a little better than the 2016 rate, 42.2 percent. And that 42.8 percent rate for 2017 represents about 2.3 million tons of recovered material. That's all stuff that doesn't need to be dumped at a landfill.
And the state report noted some unexpected developments that depressed the state rate. If you've been following developments in the world of recycling, you know about one of them: China's decision near the end of 2017 to ban imports of unsorted paper and post-consumer plastics.
But a bigger factor, the state said, was the unexpected 2015 closure of a paper mill in Newberg that was the state's largest user of post-consumer wood waste as a fuel. Other mills stopped using wood waste because of federal air-quality rules.
That suggests one important lesson about recycling: Even the best intentions don't matter much unless there are markets for that recycled material.
If you need more evidence about the connection between markets and recycling, consider what happened with bottles and cans in 2017: In April of that year, the deposit for those containers doubled, from 5 to 10 cents. Not unexpectedly, 2017 saw a substantial increase in the recycling of those containers.
Here's another example: Scrap metal prices increased in 2017, and so did the amount of metals recovered, which jumped by some 14 percent.
Another hopeful trend involves manufacturers using lightweight packaging instead of heavier materials. The upside, the state said, is that the lighter materials tend to be easier on the environment. The downside is that increasing use of these materials could depress the state's recovery rate, which is based on weight.
Hitting the state's ambitious goals will require the development of robust (and stable) markets for recycled material. But here's one more number to think about: Maybe we all could do something to reduce that 5 million tons of stuff we throw away every year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.