People hanging out at the beach near Seaview were treated to an impromptu demonstration this week of what it takes to safely execute a water rescue operation. And what it takes is a lot of coordination between agencies. Coast Guard personnel joined Pacific County emergency responders to practice how to save lives as part of an annual training exercise. A total of six mock victims were plucked from the water by jet ski before being transported to the beach and then moved to waiting ambulances by firefighters and paramedics.
