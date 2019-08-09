Donning glitter, hats and festive attire, families and children walked, biked and ran Thursday night around Warrenton City Park in the Astoria-Warrenton Kiwanis Junior Parade. After the parade, led by the Warrenton Fire Department and the Regatta Court, families enjoyed hot dogs and popcorn and waited for the sun to set to watch Toy Story 1 on a big screen beneath the stars.
