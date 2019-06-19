The publishing company that is the focus of this history had its origins in a feisty, nineteenth century frontier newspaper located in Pendleton, Oregon. Following its 1875 founding and gestation under several owners and editors, providence intervened in the form of a 20-year-old Virginian who would become a legend of Oregon journalism. Charles Samuel Jackson took control of the East Oregonian. Under Jackson’s leadership, the EO became a respected and influential daily newspaper.
Before leaving for a larger enterprise in Portland, Jackson became a mentor to a 1900 graduate of Oregon Agricultural College, today’s Oregon State University. This conjunction – between Jackson in his forties and Edwin Burton Aldrich in his twenties – began a family publishing history that would endure for more than 100 years.
When Jackson left the EO in 1902 to rescue the struggling Oregon Journal in Portland, he placed the Pendleton paper in the hands of several veteran newsmen on his staff, while keeping a controlling interest in it. Aldrich joined the paper in 1904 and quickly demonstrated his journalistic chops as a reporter. In 1908, when Jackson again reorganized the ownership of the paper, he made Aldrich the editor and a part-owner.
For the next 110 years, Aldrich and his direct descendants continued Jackson’s tradition of community-focused journalism. This happened in Pendleton, Astoria and nine other locations in Oregon and Washington – at papers acquired under the banner of the East Oregonian Publishing Company, subsequently renamed the EO Media Group.
Success with the EO led Aldrich and his partners to acquire the Astoria Evening Budget in 1919 and the Morning Astorian in 1930. Beginning in the 1970s, with the purchase of the Blue Mountain Eagle in John Day, Oregon—the state’s oldest continuously published weekly—the EOPC bought more weekly newspapers. The weekly publications are clustered around Pendleton and Astoria, home of the company’s flagship dailies. The family-run EOMG has weathered adverse economic times and the challenges of changing technology. Through it all, the company’s lodestar has been a commitment to community journalism and a fierce desire to remain independent.
The East Oregonian gained life in a newly settled country as white pioneers flocked to northeastern Oregon – the traditional homeland of the Umatilla, Walla Walla and Cayuse tribes. Pendleton was a raw frontier town of about 275 when Mathew P. Bull launched the EO on October 16, 1875. The town rose from the crossroads of the Oregon Trail and the Umatilla River at the base of the Blue Mountains.
Though small and isolated in the northeastern corner of the relatively new state of Oregon, Pendleton was perceived to have excellent prospects. It was surrounded by thousands of acres of luxuriant bunchgrass. During the 1860s, the region attracted cattle and sheep men. The cattle supplied mining booms in eastern Oregon and Idaho. The surplus was driven to eastern markets and to stock other ranges. Wool was shipped to east coast markets. A component of the larger Columbia Basin rangelands, Umatilla County – according to a state census taken in 1865 – counted 5,687 cattle and 7,446 sheep. By 1875, the number of cattle had grown to 28,024, and the count of sheep stood at 80,241.
