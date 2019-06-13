Getting creative in Cannon Beach The Astorian 48 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Buy Now Team Form Finders put the finishing touches on their sandcastle. Taylor Balkom Buy Now Teams race to build elaborate sandcastles. Taylor Balkom A dog snoozes amidst the hubbub. Taylor Balkom Buy Now Team Tye Die begins work on the spire of their sandcastle. Taylor Balkom Buy Now Members of Team Sandy Girls celebrate after being crowned the winners of the Sand Juniors division. Taylor Balkom Buy Now Sketches for Team Form Finders’ board game-themed sandcastle. Taylor Balkom Buy Now Haystack Rock rises over the sandcastle contest. Taylor Balkom Buy Now Haystack Rock rises over the sandcastle contest. Taylor Balkom Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The 55th Annual Sandcastle Contest at Cannon Beach last Saturday drew dozens of teams of professional sandcastle artists, amateur groups and families. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Sandcastle Cannon Beach Contest Artist Dozens Team Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Events View All Events Daytime Events Nightlife Community Events Add Your Event
