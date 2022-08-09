Debate

Republican Christine Drazan, Democrat Tina Kotek and Betsy Johnson, an unaffiliated candidate, took part in their first debate in the governor’s race in late July.

‘What does a governor actually do each day?”

That’s the first question I’d like someone to ask at the next Oregon gubernatorial debate among Democrat Tina Kotek, Republican Christine Drazan and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson.

Dick Hughes has been covering the Oregon political scene since 1976.

