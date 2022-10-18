ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’ll manage what many are incapable of: seeing things as others do. Like a film director, you’ll toy with the framing of things. You don’t have to agree with a perspective to explore its place in the narrative.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). If your efforts don’t meet with the support you seek, take heart: Jealousy causes people to judge others unfairly, especially those who are trying to better themselves. This can come off as threatening to the insecure.

