ARIES (March 21-April 19). Your relationship with time will be a theme. Experiment with alterations of your routine to get more out of your day. Harmonize with the clock, and you’ll dance to the calendar’s rhythms.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Some questions will never be answered, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be asked. Voice your curiosity. Maybe illumination will come three generations from now, or maybe never, but you’ll make people think.

