ARIES (March 21-April 19). There are those who give advice and opinions as though they are essential to the economy. Avoid them. You’ll get more from watching the ones you want to be like. They are living the principle. That’s where the real gold is.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Any chance you get to surrender to the fun offers you the feeling of being more than alive. The things worth owning can’t be owned. The best you can do is sidle up and enjoy them to the fullest extent you can.

Tags