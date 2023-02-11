ARIES (March 21-April 19). Everyone is good at different things. There will be some things you learn quickly and other things you struggle with. Accept struggle as feedback to help you find the method of working that fits you best.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You didn’t know what you were getting into. The work is not as advertised. Still, if you wind up investing more than you ever thought you would, you’ll not regret a single moment of what you did for love.

Tags