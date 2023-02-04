ARIES (March 21-April 19). You may find that your excitement grows beyond that of those around you. It’s better than being nonplussed. Let your enthusiasm fly. It raises the energy. Joy is the gift of vitality. Joy makes people more alive.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The window cleaner’s paradox: The smudge always appears to be on the other person’s side of the glass. When you’re washing alone, it gets particularly tricky. With no one to blame, a constant shift of perspective is required.

