ARIES (March 21-April 19). Unless you’ve taken a vow to the contrary, you’d be wise to analyze any commands, requests or instructions issued in your direction today. Qualify the source. Does this person have the right or authority? Even if so, check against other sources.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Do not bank on the potential of things today. Potential can no more sail on the wind than it can fortify against it. To know how an idea stands up to reality, it must first be acted upon, built and brought into practical form.

Tags