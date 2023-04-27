ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’ll do as you believe you are allowed to do. When you believe differently, you’ll behave differently. Go ahead and test the limits to make sure you’re not misunderstanding where the boundaries really lie.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Some aspire to conformity while others resist it. Both ways cause the problems that come with basing results on a comparison to others. “How does this feel to me?” is a better question than “How does this fit in?”

