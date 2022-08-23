ARIES (March 21-April 19). It makes sense to be discerning in the early stages of a relationship. You go out of your way to show up strong for your people, so you want to make sure that new candidates are doing the sorts of things you’ll love showing up for.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Something about an interaction doesn’t seem quite right. Make a mental note to consider in your private contemplations. Your subconscious is alerting you, though it may not be quite time yet to act on the information.

