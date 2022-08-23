ARIES (March 21-April 19). If all this foolishness has you tempted to put on a stoic face and just get through it, you won’t be taking full advantage of the situation. Have a little fun. Use the confusion like a magician uses flash-pot powder.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). To advance you must first to defend your current position. Take stock of your assets; ask for what you need. Whether you get it or not, you will work with what’s available and employ the talents of those around you.

Tags