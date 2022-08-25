ARIES (March 21-April 19). When things seem much harder than they should be, you take notice and start asking questions. What would be easier? Who can I learn from? Who’s doing it better? What adjustments can be made?

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’ve decided it’s wise to stay a little on guard but can’t say what you want to say while trying to mitigate the risk of getting hurt. If you knew it was impossible to protect yourself from truth and pain, then how would you go about it?

Tags