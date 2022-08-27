ARIES (March 21-April 19). What comes up today are the sort of puzzles you really don’t have to reason your way through. Give your logical mind a break. Meditate, shower, drive, walk or sleep on it instead.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). An expectation is not being met. You’ve been made to wait too long. Patience is indeed a virtue, but the squeaky wheel has virtues as well. Don’t be too quick to accept how things are. Voice your concerns.

