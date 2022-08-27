ARIES (March 21-April 19). Your visual sense is enhanced now. You’ll quite literally see what you couldn’t yesterday. You’ll be inspired and motivated by beauty, and you’ll learn quickly by picturing information.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You can’t pursue every lead, but the good ones will compel you to move forward somehow, even if you’re not sure how. If you don’t get the response you were looking for, don’t worry – it’s just a twist in the spellbinding plot.

