ARIES (March 21-April 19). What seems to be a complaint may actually be a cover-up, a brag or a cry for attention, or a gripe about something unrelated to its decoy subject. Listen deeper and see if you can hear what the underlying need might be.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The right-size challenge will take your life to new heights. If it’s too small, you’ll get bored; if it’s too big, you won’t progress enough to create some momentum. Success depends on the correct assessment of scale.

