ARIES (March 21-April 19). People can tend to miss the emotional dimension of communication. They focus on facts and ask the obvious (though emotionally irrelevant) questions: who, what, when, where? Instead, you connect by listening with your heart.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Don’t worry about changing the environment today; let it change you instead. As you move and mold yourself to the shape of the world, you’ll pick up great insight. Later this understanding will guide your success.

