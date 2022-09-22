ARIES (March 21-April 19). You don’t mind letting responsibility dictate your day because your involvement in your commitments keeps you from thinking too much, obsessing over details that don’t matter or being overly focused on yourself.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You only need to concern yourself with the things that genuinely interest you today. It takes boldness to turn down good offers in favor of doing exactly what you feel like doing, but with your diplomatic charm you’ll be smooth about it.

