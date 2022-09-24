ARIES (March 21-April 19). As you slip into project management mode, the stars favor you. You’ll list, sort and schedule like a boss. The moment right after this planning session brings a surge of accomplishment.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Your story isn’t static. Like all of the stories throughout history, yours is subject to rewrites, especially as new contexts evolve. Keep in mind that the way you frame your past will often be the way others see it, too.

