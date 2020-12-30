At the start of this project, The Astorian asked readers to tell us how they adapted to coronavirus, the challenges they experienced and what they want in 2021. Here are their responses.
Ashley Johnson
How have you managed through this year during the coronavirus? What will you remember most?
We did not manage well the first time. The second time around is a little easier.
What do you want local leaders to know about your thoughts on their response to the coronavirus? What do you want them to do differently? The same?
I'm a waitress. I applied for unemployment. Didn’t get it till September. Couldn’t talk to anyone. Lost my car. Lost my apartment. Lost my job. Credit ruined. And after working all summer once again I find myself unemployed, waiting on employment after just obtaining a new apartment and car for my two kids and me.
If you're a teacher or student, tell us about how things changed for you during the coronavirus.
My son has always had As and Bs. This year is all Cs, Ds and Fs.
What are you most looking forward to next year?
Nothing unless covid disappears without a trace.
If you've lost your job or had a difficult time finding employment, tell us about it.
Lost my job, lost my apartment, lost my car. Over the summer I got a new job, new car and new apartment and now that we have shut down once again I'm at risk of losing it all over again.
Bob Goldberg
How have you managed through this year during the coronavirus? What will you remember most?
Pretty good. I've been home most of the year, and got to do house projects, both inside and outside, take walks around the neighborhood, and get in touch with long ago friends. My wife and I started baking, and watching the original “Star Trek” series and “SpongeBob SquarePants.” I think the bagels, challah, rye, pumpernickel, semolina, whole wheat and white bread, and the rustic breads, pizza and apple/Asian pear pies (fruit from our garden!) will be remembered most. Hopefully, we will continue baking well after the pandemic is over!
What do you want local leaders to know about your thoughts on their response to the coronavirus? What do you want them to do differently? The same?
Mostly, our local leaders got it right. They reacted quickly when residents sent up alarm signals over tourism, and took a cautious approach at first. Our city council members were great examples, and responded quickly to inquiries about the pandemic. School district leaders have also been measured in their response, with a lot of planning to make sure district staff were paid and had something to do, and students were provided service, academic as well as social and food. What we need now is continued vigilance and patience while folks get vaccinated and cooperation with nearby cities and towns, and a spirit of goodwill towards our neighbors that I've seen all year.
If you're a teacher or student, tell us about how things changed for you during the coronavirus.
I'm a substitute teacher and also do aide work, and so I had no jobs all spring, nothing also in summer, and a few jobs in the fall, all as a teacher's aide. Before the coronavirus, I was working pretty much every school day in five school districts in the area, from pre-K to 12th grade, all subjects. So, a big change. I really miss the kids, and was really lucky to be able to see some of them in Knappa and Astoria this fall. Working in the schools during the pandemic is definitely a little more difficult now, but what's great is that the kids are very adaptable, and the staff in all the districts are great! I'm looking forward to getting back into all the schools, many of which are brand new or have had construction going on all year.
What are you most looking forward to next year?
I'm looking forward to again singing with the North Coast Chorale, doing my shows on KMUN live at the Tillicum House, visiting the various pubs, restaurants, stores and other establishments in the region, taking long walks on the trails in the area, going to the beach more, visiting with friends, and traveling. I'm hoping to see my son next year, and also to visit my family in New York. And seeing the students and staff at the local school districts a lot more often. I also hope to return to the stage in one or more plays next year. But you know, just being able to go into public not worried about my life would be great!
If you've lost your job or had a difficult time finding employment, tell us about it.
As I said above, I am a substitute teacher, so I didn't get much work this year. I've worked a little this fall, and that was great. My wife is a nurse, and has had a difficult year, but we're fortunate to still have our jobs and are doing OK financially. The year has taken a mental toll, but I've actually enjoyed the break from a schedule of full-time work and full-time volunteering. We are saddened that many locally have lost their business or have had to squeak by. Overall though, we are impressed by the adaptability of the people of the area, and salute them!
Christin Palmedo
How have you managed through this year during the coronavirus? What will you remember most?
Moved from Maine and arrived here just as the Trump virus struck. Was looking for a sublime summer of people, boats, and coffee on a busy street meeting new souls. Found a subdued summer, but a new life.
What do you want local leaders to know about your thoughts on their response to the coronavirus? What do you want them to do differently? The same?
You know what’s required, our leaders. Truth, action, and humanity. The masks work.
What are you most looking forward to next year?
With the removal of a corrupt, impeached president, we can break through the glass we have been subjected to. We can breathe free again!
Carol Penuel
How have you managed through this year during the coronavirus? What will you remember most?
Tried to avoid unnecessary trips, and did a lot more reading. How we supported each other even with all the negative on the news and internet.
What do you want local leaders to know about your thoughts on their response to the coronavirus? What do you want them to do differently? The same?
Most were social distancing, wearing mask in public and churches, and small businesses did their best but too much control of businesses and schools. Keep helping those who need help but not to the point taxes are increased where workers can not pay them.
What are you most looking forward to next year?
Hopefully my grandchildren can get back to school. Hoping graduates will have a ceremony. Hope small businesses are able to come back and care centers can let residents get back to normal as life is too short to be shut ins for life. But mostly getting together with all my family, celebrating life and friendships.
Jennie Cozart
How have you managed through this year during the coronavirus? What will you remember most?
2020 will go down in the books as the year of complete financial instability due to restaurants not being able to provide service. Mental breakdowns from no senior year of high school and no senior year of sports.
What do you want local leaders to know about your thoughts on their response to the coronavirus? What do you want them to do differently? The same?
Our local leaders have not done much to help the locals. A one time $50 decrease in our water bill is not enough. We work just enough to not qualify for unemployment, even though we’re making about half of our normal pay. Meanwhile, our electric bill, water bill, and grocery bill are higher than normal because our son is home all day on the computer for “school.”
What are you most looking forward to next year?
At this point, I don’t see much to look forward to until Oregon’s governor is out of office. Until then, I believe she will keep us locked up and out of work.
If you've lost your job or had a difficult time finding employment, tell us about it.
When you’re in the restaurant business and all restaurants are take out only, where do you find work?
Judy Schector
How have you managed through this year during the coronavirus? What will you remember most?
I am retired so I have not suffered financially like so many others. I used our outstanding natural beauty to calm my soul throughout.
What do you want local leaders to know about your thoughts on their response to the coronavirus? What do you want them to do differently? The same?
I felt good about the timely communication from local leaders.
What are you most looking forward to next year?
I had planned an extended road trip for 2020, I will plan to do it in 2021 once I’m vaccinated.
Diana Kirk
How have you managed through this year during the coronavirus? What will you remember most?
I will remember most how many people asked how they can help our business. I will remember how business folks explained more why they couldn’t do what was needed and then working together to solve problems that perhaps might have been previously solved by someone else. There were just so many reinventions necessary in business and I will remember how many people stepped up to the plate to solve them.
What do you want local leaders to know about your thoughts on their response to the coronavirus? What do you want them to do differently? The same?
I think local leaders in Astoria did not reach out via the various licenses businesses carry to give real advice on Paycheck Protection Program loans or grants. They relied on the chamber of commerce to deliver news which the chamber will only deal with businesses who subscribe to their website. So anyone else running a business was basically out of luck. It was unfortunate to watch.
What are you most looking forward to next year?
I look forward to watching my kids go back to group sports and having my house taken over by teenagers eating all the chips. I want the world back for my kids.
La Shawna Calzada
How have you managed through this year during the coronavirus? What will you remember most?
By avoiding everyone as much as possible. I think I will probably never forget how difficult it is to live in a minivan when the entire county is placed on a shelter in place.
What do you want local leaders to know about your thoughts on their response to the coronavirus? What do you want them to do differently? The same?
Provide housing for everyone who is homeless!
If you're a teacher or student, tell us about how things changed for you during the coronavirus.
I am a fulltime student, at Portland Community College, and it has been very difficult. The virus has also taken away a huge part of the going to college experience.
What are you most looking forward to next year?
Finding a place to live.
If you've lost your job or had a difficult time finding employment, tell us about it.
Everyone needs to show some compassion for others!
Meghan Williams
How have you managed through this year during the coronavirus? What will you remember most?
Getting outside everyday with my boys, exploring trails and natural areas (which were safe) and getting a change of scenery when we can’t go anywhere else.
What do you want local leaders to know about your thoughts on their response to the coronavirus? What do you want them to do differently? The same?
I appreciate the conservative approach our governor took to keep us safe. I was very frustrated that the local schools didn’t align their approach. We are all a part of the same community so it doesn’t make sense for everyone to be doing things differently.
What are you most looking forward to next year?
Watching my kids play freely and go to school and have fun with their friends.
If you've lost your job or had a difficult time finding employment, tell us about it.
I was getting ready to go back to work after taking care of my kids when they were little and it was frustrating to lose that option.