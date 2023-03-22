Mural approved for
Lower Columbia Bowl
The Astoria Historic Landmarks Commission on Tuesday approved a request by an Astoria High School student to paint a mural on Lower Columbia Bowl.
Kyrstin Connell chose to take on the mural for her senior project.
The mural will depict the road into Astoria via the New Youngs Bay Bridge, with the Astoria Bridge and the Astoria Column in the background.
The project needed approval from the Historic Landmarks Commission since the bowling alley is in the National Register of Historic Places district downtown.
Seaside Library names new director
SEASIDE —Jennifer Reading has been named the city’s new library director.
Reading takes over from Esther Moberg, who stepped down last year to become the Warrenton city manager.
Assistant Library Director Josh Moorman has served as interim director since.
“I was inspired by the library’s impressive reputation and I feel privileged to have the opportunity to serve the Seaside community,” Reading said via email.
Reading, one of nine semifinalists in a nationwide search, comes to Seaside from the Jefferson County Public Library System in Colorado.
County seeking applications for Recreational Lands Planning Advisory Committee
Clatsop County is accepting applications for one open seat on its Recreational Lands Planning Advisory Committee.
The committee, which assists the county with comprehensive plan amendments and developing long-range plans for county parks, meets in Astoria on the last Thursday of each month.
Application forms are available on the county’s website or at the county manager’s office at 800 Exchange St., Suite 410 in Astoria. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on April 28.
— The Astorian
