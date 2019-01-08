What do these U.S. cities have in common? Mobile, Alabama; Kodiak and Sitka, Alaska; Alameda, Eureka and San Diego, California; New London, Connecticut; Clearwater, Florida; Camden County, Georgia; Rockland, Maine; Newburyport, Massachusetts; Grand Haven and Travers City, Michigan; Cape May, New Jersey; Carteret County, Elizabeth City and Wilmington, North Carolina; Astoria, Florence and Newport, Oregon; Portsmouth, Virginia; and Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin.
We all have the pride of being a designated Coast Guard City. Every time the federal government shuts down, the men and women of the U.S. Coast Guard have to work without receiving a paycheck, because they are funded by Homeland Security. That's 42,000 Coast Guard service people who will be receiving late paychecks.
Each of the above city governments should have proclamations in place to protest to the White House and our Congressional representatives. It is an outrage to know that the Coast Guard receives late paychecks, but the president and those on Capitol Hill remain on the payroll.
LARRY ALLEN
Astoria
