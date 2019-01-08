Let's support our Coast Guard community during the federal government shutdown. While President Donald Trump continues to tweet up his temper tantrums, America's Coast Guard is going to suffer. While the government has determined they will be paid if the Trump shutdown continues, the Coast Guard will not get paid.
The Coast Guard is funded through the Department of Homeland Security. If Trump and the GOP enablers continue to ignore common sense and effective border security measures, Astoria needs to step up and help our Coast Guard community.
ROBERT DUEHMIG
Astoria
