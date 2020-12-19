Looking to experience Fort George Brewery’s Festival of Dark Arts?
Voted as the Best Oregon Beer Festival by Willamette Week Oregon Beer Awards five straight years beginning in 2016, the festival will not take place in 2021 because of the coronavirus but will be back in 2022.
The Festival of Dark Arts normally packs 3,000 fans into one city block for art, entertainment and a collection of different beers.
If you are celebrating New Year’s, Fort George Brewery is still offering contact-free to-go orders from noon to 9 p.m. Order by 8 p.m. for same-day pick-up.
FisherPoets Gathering
The FisherPoets Gathering also won’t be held as usual this February. The event will run Feb. 26 to Feb. 28 but will be held virtually.
At the FisherPoets Gathering, participants spend a weekend visiting different local venues to hear music, poetry and prose from performers with ties to the fishing industry.
During the virtual event, viewers will be able to watch video performances (at fisherpoets.org) of a couple dozen performers. Attendance will be free but donations can be made to support the organization.
