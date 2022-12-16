Trains, hot cocoa, cookies and Santa! What child wouldn’t be excited about that combination? The Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad hosts one last train trip this weekend in the spirit of the holidays.
Santa and Mrs. Claus are aboard, along with their helpers, who will be handing out hot chocolate and cookies while the train chugs along the coastline from Garibaldi to Rockaway Beach.
“It’s so much fun for children,” said Rachel Aldridge, executive director of Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad. “It’s wonderful to see them excited when they see the shoreline so close, discovering things they would not see from a car on the highway.” Aldridge added that there will be postcards, too, so that children can write notes and give them to Santa. “I love seeing the children’s faces light up as they interact with him,” she said.
The excursion, along Tillamook Bay and right down the middle of Smith Lake to Rockaway Beach, takes a little more than an hour round-trip, led by the steam engine McCloud 25.
Some might be thrilled to know that the behemoth engine pulling them is the same one from the movie scene in “Stand by Me,” when it barrels down on the boys crossing the bridge.
Volunteers have decorated the cars to add to the holiday cheer. Riders can choose their seating options when registering online. The 1920s historic Wilson River passenger car has booth seats and is fully enclosed with windows and a roof. The other fully enclosed cars are the 1950s dining cars and the 1910 Neahkahnie dining car, all of which have tables and chairs. One car has a covered roof but no windows, so bundle up.
“Definitely dress warmly and in layers,” Aldridge said. “It’s magical riding a historical steam train, but some of the cars are more than 100 years old and their heating can be unreliable.”
Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad is a heritage railroading organization that supports a museum displaying engines and historic artifacts and also provides seasonal train rides along the coast. The railroad commits itself to the education and preservation of the logging history of the Northwest and imparts information about the area, including its wildlife and ecosystems.
“Our goal is to preserve a past and contribute to the conservation of our beautiful North Coast so everyone can enjoy it,” Aldridge said.
Those interested can check summer schedules for train rides that include Tillamook to Wheeler, and tracks headed east up into the coast range along the scenic Nehalem and Salmonberry River canyons.
Right now, though, grab the kids and head to Garibaldi for a festive train ride they’ll never forget.