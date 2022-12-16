Santa aboard railroad

A child greets Santa and Mrs. Claus on the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad.

Trains, hot cocoa, cookies and Santa! What child wouldn’t be excited about that combination? The Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad hosts one last train trip this weekend in the spirit of the holidays.

Santa and Mrs. Claus are aboard, along with their helpers, who will be handing out hot chocolate and cookies while the train chugs along the coastline from Garibaldi to Rockaway Beach.

Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad

Take a ride on the historic Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad for a joyful holiday experience.
Santa leans out train car

Santa Claus waves from a train car.

